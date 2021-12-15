Advertisement

Multiple Governors send letter to DoD requesting vaccine mandate withdraw for National Guard

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, alongside three other governors,...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, alongside three other governors, have sent a letter to the DoD requesting the withdraw of the vaccine mandate for state National Guards.(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - On Tuesday, Nebraska’s Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds — alongside three other Governors — sent a letter to the Department of Defense requesting the withdraw of vaccine mandate directives to National Guard members that are in Title 32 duty status.

Their release states that the U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that the National Guard is under the command and control of state governors until those members are called up to active-duty status.

Gov. Reynolds is reportedly requesting the federal government abide by the law, allowing her to retain authority over the Iowa National Guard members and allow them personal choice without penalization of their status with the guard.

Gov. Ricketts and Gov. Reynolds are joined by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

Gov. Reynolds released a statement on Tuesday:

“The federal government continues to overreach further into the lives of Americans and especially those serving our country and protecting our very freedoms,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These are the very men and women who have selflessly devoted their lives to protecting us and responding to major disasters and times of crisis at the drop of a hat to provide peace and comfort, and now the federal government is giving them an ultimatum to get the vaccine or be separated from serving their country. It’s unconscionable to think the government will go so far as to strip these honorable men and women of the nation’s top duties if they don’t comply. They protect the very freedoms that the federal government apparently doesn’t believe they too deserve.”

The deadline for U.S. National Guard members to be vaccinated was Dec. 2. According to reports, nearly 50,000 military members across all branches refuse to get vaccinated at this time.

Read the full Governors’ letter below:

