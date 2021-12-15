Advertisement

Husker center Cam Jurgens declares for 2022 NFL Draft

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Husker center Cam Jurgens announced his declaration for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Jurgen’s made the announcement via his Twitter.

“Thank you for everything you have given me,” said Jurgens. “Playing for Nebraska has been the greatest honor I’ve ever received. I want to thank my family for the endless love and support, along with my teammates who are now brothers to me. And thank you to all my coaches for having faith, and believing in me. And turning me into the man I am today.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Phipps and her daughter, Reece, who spent a record 144 days in the NICU at Bryan Health.
Mother shares story of delivering twins at 22.5 weeks at Bryan Health
The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
LSO: One person dead in overnight house fire
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions
The risk dial remains in high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk
Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible,...
Prepare for dangerously high winds and possibly storms on Wednesday

Latest News

The Nebraska wrestling team canceled its upcoming match against the SDSU Jackrabbits due to...
Huskers wrestling dual vs SDSU canceled due to COVID
The Coaches and Players of the 2021 Nebraska Football Season.
Domann named AP Second-Team All-American
UNL Memorial Stadium. April 1, 2013. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
Huskers name Team Award Winners
Lishanna Ilves named Estonian Women’s Athlete of the Year