Unvaxxed ‘72 Heisman winner: Fitness sped COVID-19 recovery

FILE - Johnny Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, smiles and waves to a well-wisher after...
FILE - Johnny Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, smiles and waves to a well-wisher after he was granted a pardon for his felony conviction for robbing a gas station in 1970, at a state board of pardons hearing Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013, in Lincoln, Neb. Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, is in an Omaha hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football great Johnny Rodgers is back home after spending more than two weeks in the hospital with COVID-19.

The 1972 Heisman Trophy winner said in an interview with The Associated Press that he believes his superior physical condition helped him have a better outcome than many 70-year-olds who contract the coronavirus.

He acknowledged he has not been vaccinated. He said he thought a device he had installed in his home that purportedly weakens viruses, along with another type of air cleaning machine, provided protection. He said he plans to get vaccinated when doctors clear him to do so.

