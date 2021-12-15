Advertisement

Zoo Lights canceled Wednesday night

Lincoln Children's Zoo Lights Powered By LES
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has canceled its popular Zoo Lights Powered by LES event Wednesday, Dec. 15 due to the forecasted severe weather and high winds.

Zoo officials said all tickets for Wednesday will be rescheduled based on availability.

Reschedule General Admission tickets: https://www.lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights-reschedule.html

Reschedule VIP tickets: https://www.lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights-vip-reschedule-form.html

