Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
Roof of an outbuilding blown into the road in Cheney, Nebraska in Lancaster County.
WINDY WEDNESDAY: View slideshow of storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by LPD

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
5 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
The remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released by the gang allegedly...
Remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
WILD WEATHER WEDNESDAY: A wrap-up of a record breaking weather day