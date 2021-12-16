Advertisement

Candle to blame for Lincoln house fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at 1345 N 14th Street in the North Bottoms...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at 1345 N 14th Street in the North Bottoms neighborhood Wednesday evening.(Lincoln Fire & Rescue)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire at 1345 N 14th Street in the North Bottoms neighborhood around 6 p.m.

When crews arrived, a fire was located in a bedroom on the 2nd floor of a 1.5 story single family home.

Two residents were out of the house when LFR arrived.

According to LFR, an unattended candle caused the fire and caused $10,000 in damage. Two residents are staying with relatives.

