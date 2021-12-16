Comstock Lodge Hunting Excursions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You’ll find more than just luxury accommodations at a unique central Nebraska lodge. You’ll also find plenty of hunting adventures.

Roxanne Huggins, who co-owns the lodge with her husband Mitch, says their business attracts hunters from all over the world. “A lot of turkey hunters come into the area,” Huggins said. “We also offer bison hunts, as they are out on 3,000 acres, they are free-roaming, and are 100% grass fed. And then, we have elk. The only elk that we officially hunt on the ranch are the big bulls. We also raise elk, so we have about 35 cows, and during the summer we actually do tours, where people can come in and see those cows. We have one big breeder bull.”

Huggins also says for anyone who comes in for a hunt, full butchering services are offered. “We have a butcher, he comes in and does the cuts of meat,” Huggins said. “We go in, do all of the packaging, marking, and when our hunters leave, they leave with fully-butchered and frozen meat.”

There are some exotic species on the property for hunters. “Last year we had sheep,” Huggins said. “This is a long horn-type sheep. They are not big horn sheep. We also offered black buck hunts, ibex, aoudad species. All of those are from places overseas, and not native to the U.S.”

Huggins says she and her husband work hard to provide a great experience for hunters. “We spend a lot of time with them,” Huggins said. “We are more of a luxury hunt. In other words, you are going to get that rugged hunt like what you’d expect. But you stay in a luxury lodge, you are fed well, we have a number of amenities, and you can enjoy the view from our deck.”

Currently, the lodge is booked a year in advance. If you’d like to know more, go to the lodge website. You can also questions to Roxanne at roxanne@comstocklodge.com.

