Dani Busboom Kelly named 2021 AVCA National Coach of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Louisville Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly has been named the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Coach of the Year.

Nebraskans should remember the name, as Busboom Kelly is a former Nebraska Volleyball player and Cortland native. She won a national championship as a player for the Huskers in 2006.

She became the Louisville head coach in 2016. She has led her squad to a perfect 32-0 record heading into the 2021 NCAA Championship semifinal. This is the first time in program history that Louisville has made the Final Four.

Kelly’s 2021 team won a second-consecutive outright ACC Championship.

The Cards became the first team in ACC history to go unbeaten through the regular season.

Her team earned the school’s first No. 1 ranking in the AVCA Top 25 Poll.

Here’s Louisville players’ reaction to Busboom Kelly being named AVCA Coach of the Year:



“DBK! DBK!” pic.twitter.com/C050P6LFIN — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 16, 2021

