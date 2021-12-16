Friday Forecast: A quiet finish to the work week, start to the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a completely unprecedented December weather day on Wednesday, the weather has been much quieter into Thursday with plenty of sunshine and much more December-like temperatures. We’ll continue that trend of quiet weather into our Friday and the upcoming weekend. Temperatures look to be pretty close to normal - though we will have a quick cold spell into Saturday and early Sunday. Otherwise, the forecast over the next week to 10 days - into the Christmas holiday - looks pretty quiet!

Into Thursday evening, clouds will begin to roll back into the area after seeing plenty of sunshine on Thursday. Clouds will hang around tonight and into the day on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. We should stay dry though as we finish the work week.

Temperatures into Friday morning will range from the mid teens to mid 20s across the state. The coldest temperatures should stay across southwestern Nebraska with above average lows for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures by Friday afternoon should be a few degrees above normal for most of the state as afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to upper 40s from north to south across the state. We should see south winds at 8 to 18 MPH with a few gusts up to 25 or 30 MPH through the afternoon.

A weak system will help bring colder air into the state Friday night and into early Saturday with a bitterly cold start to the weekend. Look for lows into early Saturday to drop into the single digits and lower teens for most of the state, with teens to low 20s for southeastern Nebraska.

By Saturday afternoon, we should see mainly sunny skies with northwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH. We’ll see our coldest high temperatures of the next week by Saturday afternoon with temperatures settling into the mid 20s to mid 30s for most of the coverage area with the coldest temperatures into eastern Nebraska. Factoring in the wind, it will feel even colder with wind chills in the teens and 20s!

It’ll be a cold start to Sunday as well, but not quite as cold as Saturday morning, with lows falling into the low teens and low 20s across the state.

We should be warmer - but a bit breezy - by Sunday afternoon as temperatures jump back to the low 40s to low 50s across the state.

The extended forecast stays pretty quiet into the week next week with highs mainly in the 40s with dry weather.

