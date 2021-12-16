Hastings fatal crash reports waiting on medical examiner

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams County authorities are waiting for reports from a medical examiner investigating Sunday’s fatal crash just east of Hastings.

An Adams County Sheriff’s department spokesman said they were expecting those reports Thursday and planned to release information about the crash in the afternoon.

Local4 learned Monday that one man is under arrest in connection with the deadly crash.

As of Thursday morning no charges had been filed in the case. The Adams County Attorney said earlier this week she was waiting on investigator’s reports before deciding whether to file charges.

The sheriff’s office said the accident happened Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. when a car eastbound on 12th Street was struck by another car northbound on Blaine Avenue. Two people in the first car were dead at the scene and two others in the car were hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the second car was also hospitalized.

The intersection is just east of the Hastings city limits and is guarded by stop signs on Blaine Avenue.

So far the sheriff’s office has not released the names of the persons killed in the crash or the names or conditions of the others involved.

Local4 has learned the name of the man arrested but will not report it until formal charges are filed.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.