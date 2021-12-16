INSIDE LOOK: What it takes to become a Lincoln Police Officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The testing to become a police officer isn’t a simple process and 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan put himself to the test to see if he has what it takes to wear the badge of a Lincoln Police Officer.

The initial process is split into three parts: a written exam, physical fitness exam and a sit-down interview.

It began just after 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning after officers handed out the test booklets. The written exam takes a little more than two hours and it’s split into two categories: reading comprehension and language.

Officer Nate Grimm, recruitment coordinator for the Lincoln Police Department, said that in order to be a police officer in the state of Nebraska you have to be able to read and write at an 11th grade level.

Nathan received a 575+ in reading comprehension and a 583 in language, both passing scores.

Next up, the physical exam. It consists of five categories: the vertical jump, push-ups, 300 meter sprint, sit ups and a 1.5 mile run.

Here are Nathan’s scores and the percentile he completed them in compared to the 20-29 male age group.

Vertical Jump: 23.5 (75th)

Push Ups: 70 (95th)

300 Meter Sprint: 45.47 (95th)

Sit Ups: 28 (5th)

1.5 Mile Run: 15:29 (5th)

Overall average: 55th percentile

The overall average of fitness in the 55th percentile is passing; a recruit needs to be in the 30th percentile to advance to the interview process.

A lot of the interview questions were directed towards character and deciphering if a candidate would be a good fit for LPD.

“We’re trying to get an idea of more of your thought processes and your problem solving ability,” Grimm said.

Ultimately, the entire test is difficult and it’s created that way for a reason.

“At the end of the day this job isn’t for everybody. There are people that would make a great police officer but they aren’t necessarily people that should be a police officer,” Grimm said.

This is only the first step in a recruit’s long journey to becoming an officer. Once they advance past the interview process, an extensive background check is done until they can become an official recruit. Once completed they’ll go through months of academy training and mentoring until becoming a full time police officer.

