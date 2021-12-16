Advertisement

Kellogg’s reaches new tentative union agreement

(Source: WMC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WOWT) - Kellogg’s Co. said Thursday that the company had reached a “recommended tentative agreement” for a five-year labor contract with a national union and four local employee unions.

The new contract is before the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union and the four local unions representing 1,400 employees at its U.S. cereal plants in Omaha; Battle Creek, Mich.; Lancaster, Penn.; and Memphis, Tenn.

The national union’s negotiating committee acknowledged the deal, stating that voting was scheduled for Monday.

The last agreement set earlier this month was overwhelmingly rejected days later.

According to a release from Kellogg’s, the new agreement includes increased pay, a path for transitional employees into legacy wages, improved healthcare and retirement benefits — and no “takeaways.”

The unions have been in negotiations with Kellogg’s since Sept. 8. The Michigan-based company moved forward with hiring replacement workers after negotiations broke down in November.

