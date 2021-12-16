Advertisement

Lancaster Co. approves permit for State’s largest solar farm

A project map of the parcels of land included in a large solar project east of Lincoln
A project map of the parcels of land included in a large solar project east of Lincoln(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Lancaster County Board gave approval Thursday to a special permit that would allow construction of the Salt Creek solar project, which would be the largest solar installation in Nebraska, stretching approximately between O Street and Havelock, from 120th to 190th Streets on the east side of Lincoln.

It’s the final major hurdle the nearly 3000-acre project had to clear before moving forward. It passed with an amendment that solar panels be at least 450 feet away from homes and that the operators participate in annual training with local fire departments.

Last month, the County Planning Commission voted to grant the special permit after initially failing to pass it in October, after opposition from residents of the area. Some of them expressed concerns about their property values, noise from power inverters, and fire risks.

The developer, Ranger Power, told 10/11 News in November that construction would likely begin within the next two years.  They have said the project will cost about $230 million, create more than 300 jobs during construction, and generate hundreds of thousands in tax revenue each year. They estimate the project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by hundreds of thousands of metric tons annually, which is the equivalent emissions of about 100,000 cars.

