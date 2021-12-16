Advertisement

Lincoln Lutheran Volleyball coach receives National Coach of the Year Award

Lincoln Lutheran volleyball coach Sue Ziegler received the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches...
Lincoln Lutheran volleyball coach Sue Ziegler received the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Coach of the Year award on Thursday.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lutheran volleyball coach Sue Ziegler received the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Coach of the Year award on Thursday.  Ziegler led the Warriors to the Class C1 championship, while winning a school-record 38 matches.  Ziegler was recognized at AVCA Honors banquet presented by Jostens in Columbus, Ohio.

Ziegler traveled through the night with her family in order to attend the awards ceremony.  She was scheduled to fly out of Omaha Wednesday afternoon, but all flights were canceled due to severe storms across Nebraska.

Ziegler is a 3-time state champion.  She says the Coach of the Year award is a reflection of his program’s strong, family-oriented culture.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
Roof of an outbuilding blown into the road in Cheney, Nebraska in Lancaster County.
WINDY WEDNESDAY: View slideshow of storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by LPD

Latest News

UofL volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly
Dani Busboom Kelly named 2021 AVCA National Coach of the Year
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
Huskers 2021 signing day
Huskers signing day 2021
Husker trio tabbed AVCA All-Americans