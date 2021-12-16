Lincoln Lutheran Volleyball coach receives National Coach of the Year Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lutheran volleyball coach Sue Ziegler received the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Coach of the Year award on Thursday. Ziegler led the Warriors to the Class C1 championship, while winning a school-record 38 matches. Ziegler was recognized at AVCA Honors banquet presented by Jostens in Columbus, Ohio.

Ziegler traveled through the night with her family in order to attend the awards ceremony. She was scheduled to fly out of Omaha Wednesday afternoon, but all flights were canceled due to severe storms across Nebraska.

Ziegler is a 3-time state champion. She says the Coach of the Year award is a reflection of his program’s strong, family-oriented culture.

Sue Ziegler receives the AVCA National Coach of the Year award. And boy, does she has a story. Ziegler was scheduled to fly out of Omaha Wednesday, but the storms canceled all flights. So she & her family drove 700+ miles through the night!@LL_Warriors_VB @1011_News #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/2hed4wSGgo — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.