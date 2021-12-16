Advertisement

Mountain lion spotted on trail camera east of Lincoln

(Source: National Park Service, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through trail camera photos taken Dec. 9 east of Lincoln.

Mountain lions found in eastern Nebraska typically are dispersing young animals on the move to find new territory.

This mountain lion was photographed in a field a few miles east of Lincoln near highway 34 and the MoPac trail.

If the animal is observed by the public, or additional photos capture the animal, contact the Game and Parks office in Lincoln at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Due to their secretive nature, mountain lions typically flee and rarely interact with humans. Occasional interactions may occur with increased human activities in natural areas and mountain lion immigration into populated areas with high deer densities.

Should one encounter a mountain lion, the Game and Parks recommends the following:

  • Do not approach a mountain lion.
  • Leave the animal an avenue of escape.
  • Stay calm, move slowly.
  • Back away safely if you can. Do not turn your back to the lion or start running.
  • Raise your arms or backpack to appear larger.
  • Lift up your children to prevent them from running.
  • If you are being attacked, fight back. Mountain lions have been driven off successfully with bare hands. Use rocks, or whatever you can get your hands on. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
Roof of an outbuilding blown into the road in Cheney, Nebraska in Lancaster County.
WINDY WEDNESDAY: View slideshow of storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by LPD

Latest News

Temperatures should be in the upper 30s to upper 40s by Friday afternoon.
Friday Forecast: A quiet finish to the work week, start to the weekend
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
WILD WEATHER WEDNESDAY: A wrap-up of a record breaking weather day
LPD File Photo
Police investigating incident where gun fired from car in Near South neighborhood
Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80