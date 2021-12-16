Mountain lion spotted on trail camera east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through trail camera photos taken Dec. 9 east of Lincoln.

Mountain lions found in eastern Nebraska typically are dispersing young animals on the move to find new territory.

This mountain lion was photographed in a field a few miles east of Lincoln near highway 34 and the MoPac trail.

If the animal is observed by the public, or additional photos capture the animal, contact the Game and Parks office in Lincoln at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Due to their secretive nature, mountain lions typically flee and rarely interact with humans. Occasional interactions may occur with increased human activities in natural areas and mountain lion immigration into populated areas with high deer densities.

Should one encounter a mountain lion, the Game and Parks recommends the following:

Do not approach a mountain lion.

Leave the animal an avenue of escape.

Stay calm, move slowly.

Back away safely if you can. Do not turn your back to the lion or start running.

Raise your arms or backpack to appear larger.

Lift up your children to prevent them from running.

If you are being attacked, fight back. Mountain lions have been driven off successfully with bare hands. Use rocks, or whatever you can get your hands on. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down.

