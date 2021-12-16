Much calmer for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a wild Wednesday, the weather pattern will quiet down for the next several days. Temperatures will be more typical for mid to late December.

Mainly sunny and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and a west wind 5 to 15 mph.

Much cooler for Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s in the Lincoln area.

Low temperatures Thursday night will be chilly, but still above average for mid December. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 40s. It will be a bit breezier with a south wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Seasonal temperatures. (1011 Weather)

It will be colder on Saturday and blustery with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 20s and a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

It will be dry but colder on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas this year, it’s not looking good at this time for the Lincoln area. Mainly dry conditions expected over the next 7 to 10 days. Temperatures expected to be at or above average over the period with the exception of Saturday.

Mainly dry conditions expected with temperatures above average 9 out of the next 10 days. (1011 Weather)

