Much calmer for Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a wild Wednesday, the weather pattern will quiet down for the next several days. Temperatures will be more typical for mid to late December.
Mainly sunny and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and a west wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s in the Lincoln area.
Partly to mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 40s. It will be a bit breezier with a south wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
It will be colder on Saturday and blustery with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 20s and a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
If you are dreaming of a white Christmas this year, it’s not looking good at this time for the Lincoln area. Mainly dry conditions expected over the next 7 to 10 days. Temperatures expected to be at or above average over the period with the exception of Saturday.
