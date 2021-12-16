Advertisement

Nebraska National Guard unveils armory expansion

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska National Guard held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to unveil the expanded and remodeled Penterman Armory.

The expansion was a $2.7 million project that added more than 6,000 square feet to the original armory.

The addition of the armory provides a customized space for military health care providers to conduct medical and dental exams.

At the armory, hearing tests, behavioral health counseling, blood tests and more will also be available to soldiers.

In addition, artifacts that once belonged to the namesake of the armory, Brig. Gen. Donald G. Penterman, were on display.

“This is a great day for the Nebraska Army National Guard and the Nebraska National Guard and as we go to continue to be ready to serve,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac. “Always ready, always there.”

The Penterman Armory first opened in 1994. The expansion provides a one-stop-shop for the medical needs of service members.

In addition to the expansion, more than 8,000 square feet of the existing armory were remodeled.

The National Guard said the facility will play a key role in readying soldiers medically before serving as clinic demands increase.

