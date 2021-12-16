Nebraska State Patrol focuses on driver safety during severe weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On days with severe weather, a trooper’s job is centered more around safety than enforcement.

Traveling on an interstate can be tough. One semi-truck, riding on I-80 during Wednesday afternoon’s storm, fought the weather conditions and fell over on its side. A trooper from Nebraska State Patrol ran to help the driver inside, who was not hurt.

“Gusty winds can hit the side of a truck, just like they do your car,” said Kent Grisham, President of Nebraska’s Trucking Association.

During a ride along with NSP Sergeant Drew Ferguson, he focused on the safety of drivers. Some were sitting on the side of the road, near exits like 27th Street. One driver was impacted by the windy weather and had items blown off of their truck.

Sergeant Ferguson says those situations can be just as dangerous as speeding.

“Our main mission is to make sure that everybody who comes out of their house that morning, goes home safely at night and home to their families. That’s the main mission,” Sergeant Ferguson said.

Another situation to keep in mind is wind turbulence when driving around trucks. Drivers may have to fight the wind when passing trucks.

“So, we really want people to exercise a lot of caution, make sure they are passing with care and have a good two-handed grip on their steering wheel,” Grisham said.

NSP said drivers travel at different speeds across different lanes during bad weather and everyone on the highway should watch their surroundings.

Even in clear weather, NSP encouraged drivers to take the same caution as they would in bad conditions, while the traffic on interstates can still be challenging.

