Nebraska volleyball prepares for Pitt in Final Four

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team (25-7) makes its 16th NCAA Semifinal appearance in program history this Thursday, Dec. 16, facing No. 3 seed Pitt (30-3) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

No. 10 Nebraska joins No. 1 Louisville, No. 3 Pitt and No. 4 Wisconsin as the final four teams left standing to contend for a national championship. Louisville and Wisconsin meet in Thursday’s first semifinal match at 6 p.m. CT. The winners of each semifinal will advance to Saturday night’s national title match.

The Huskers addressed media on Wednesday ahead of Thursday match. ”They come into practice everyday and we tell them it’s 13-13. They come in and train like it’s 13-13 everyday and they’ve done it the entire year,” head coach Joh Cook said.

The Huskers are the only team in the final four to not be ranked in the top four. Nebraska enters Thursday’s match as the 10th seed, Junior Madi Kubik says that is just added motivation. “With us being seeded 10th and being the lowest seeded team since 2014 in the Final Four the belief in each other. We’re just going to carry this joy and belief into these next matches,” Kubik said.

Nebraska takes on Pitt Thursday, first serve is set for 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

