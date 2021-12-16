Advertisement

Police investigating incident where gun fired from car in Near South neighborhood

Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into an incident where a gun may have been fired from a car in the Near South neighborhood.

On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., police were called to an area of 23rd and Garfield Streets for a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said when officers arrived, they didn’t find any victims or damage, but said they found evidence that shots had been fired from a car.

Officers canvassed the area, processed the scene for evidence and are working to get surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

