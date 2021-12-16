Advertisement

Police search for missing teen in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police need your help to find a missing teenage girl.

According to police, 15-year-old Arlene Fast Horse was last seen in the 2700 block of Candlewood Lane around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

She is 5′7″ tall, 150 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and is possibly wearing a green Northface hoodie and shorts. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call (402)441-6000.

