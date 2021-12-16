Advertisement

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman and her unborn child were killed during a shooting Wednesday night in Mississippi.

According to WLBT, police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

According to police, four men suspected in the shooting followed the woman from a nearby gas station. They were driving a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

This makes December 2021 the deadliest month in the city’s history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in Jackson last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
Roof of an outbuilding blown into the road in Cheney, Nebraska in Lancaster County.
WINDY WEDNESDAY: View slideshow of storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by LPD

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
5 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
The remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released by the gang allegedly...
Remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
WILD WEATHER WEDNESDAY: A wrap-up of a record breaking weather day