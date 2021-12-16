Advertisement

Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire

Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County(National Weather Service)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large grass fire in northwest Russell County, Kansas is causing very smoky skies in Lincoln.

Several 10/11 viewers reported seeing and smelling smoke Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service said people living in Russell County and in the path of the fire, which is moving quickly east, should prepare to evacuate. Strong winds with gusts over 80 mph are fueling the fire.

