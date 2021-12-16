Southeast Lincoln home loses two massive trees during storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In over 30 years of living in their southeast Lincoln home, the Snovers have seen severe weather but never lost any trees.

Wednesday afternoon, high winds took two of their oldest and tallest all while they watched in true Midwest fashion from the porch just feet away.

Donna Snover called 10/11 NOW right after the trees went down, she said she was reading a book and following along to Ken Siemek’s forecast with her dog when they fell.

“I heard this horrible noise then I heard stuff hitting the house and the dog and I kind of looked at each other and got scared,” Snover said. “I looked out my big window and all I could see was brown.”

The two trees had stood tall on the Snover’s front yard since they moved into the house, in the early 1980s. They were their favorites, and the couple estimates they were about the oldest on their land.

“We were just awestruck because these trees have been here forever, we figure they’re probably 100 years old,” Snover said. “It was just this roar, they always say it sounds like a train and that’s what it sounded like”

During the fall, her husband was sitting in a rocking chair on the porch, thankfully the only damage he suffered was a stray pinecone to the face.

“Then I could see these trees sitting in the yard and I was like where is my husband?” Snover said. “He said I was just sitting there and I just froze and a pinecone hit him in the face.”

Snover said all in all it probably took less than a minute for it all to happen. The sound, however, lingered as the storm moved east.

“To the east of us after it happened it just sounded like roaring forever,” Snover said.

The Snover’s said they are sad at the loss of some of their favorite trees, but the fact that they didn’t fall on the house or block the driveway is something they’re very thankful for.

“It just had to be the wrong place at the wrong time I guess because they were healthy they never shed limbs or anything,” Snover said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.