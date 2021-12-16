Thursday Forecast: Cooler...calmer...quieter...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic storm system more reminiscent of spring than winter...pummeled the region with high winds and severe thunderstorms on Wednesday...

Damaging winds of 60-to-90 mph were reported across 10-11 Country on Wednesday afternoon...here’s a look at some of the more significant numbers...

Peak Wind Gusts - Wednesday (KOLN)

Ahead of the ‘storms that produced the violent weather...several RECORD HIGHS were recorded...including here in Lincoln where we made it to 74°...smashing the old record of 64° set back in 2002.

Record Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

That 74°-reading in the Capitol City was just the NINTH time we’ve reached 70° during the month of December...with records going back to 1887. It’s also the WARMEST temperature ever recorded in Lincoln this late in the year.

December Days In The 70s - Lincoln (KOLN)

Much quieter weather is expected for the rest of the week...although it will be turning much cooler. Lows tonight will fall into the teens and 20s...with gusty west-northwest winds making it feel even colder.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

After a chilly start...highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

We’ll see teens and 20s again for early Friday morning.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday afternoon high temperatures will reach into the 30s and 40s across 10-11 Country.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

A weak weather system will slide across the state later in the day on Friday...setting the stage for a really “chilly” first-half of the weekend...with highs only n the 20s and 30s for Saturday. Readings will rebound back into the 40s Sunday-through-Wednesday...with weather conditions expected to remain dry.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

