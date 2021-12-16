Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Cooler...calmer...quieter...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic storm system more reminiscent of spring than winter...pummeled the region with high winds and severe thunderstorms on Wednesday...

Damaging winds of 60-to-90 mph were reported across 10-11 Country on Wednesday afternoon...here’s a look at some of the more significant numbers...

Peak Wind Gusts - Wednesday
Peak Wind Gusts - Wednesday(KOLN)

Ahead of the ‘storms that produced the violent weather...several RECORD HIGHS were recorded...including here in Lincoln where we made it to 74°...smashing the old record of 64° set back in 2002.

Record Highs On Wednesday
Record Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

That 74°-reading in the Capitol City was just the NINTH time we’ve reached 70° during the month of December...with records going back to 1887. It’s also the WARMEST temperature ever recorded in Lincoln this late in the year.

December Days In The 70s - Lincoln
December Days In The 70s - Lincoln(KOLN)

Much quieter weather is expected for the rest of the week...although it will be turning much cooler. Lows tonight will fall into the teens and 20s...with gusty west-northwest winds making it feel even colder.

Thursday Morning Lows
Thursday Morning Lows(KOLN)

After a chilly start...highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

We’ll see teens and 20s again for early Friday morning.

Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Friday afternoon high temperatures will reach into the 30s and 40s across 10-11 Country.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

A weak weather system will slide across the state later in the day on Friday...setting the stage for a really “chilly” first-half of the weekend...with highs only n the 20s and 30s for Saturday. Readings will rebound back into the 40s Sunday-through-Wednesday...with weather conditions expected to remain dry.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
LSO identifies person killed in house fire
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions
Damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind
Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible,...
Prepare for dangerously high winds and possibly storms on Wednesday

Latest News

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind
Staying windy through Wednesday night with cooler and calmer weather into Thursday.
Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Severe Thunderstorms Wednesday Afternoon and Very Windy
Severe Thunderstorms Wednesday Afternoon and Very Windy
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast