WILD WEATHER WEDNESDAY: A wrap-up of a record breaking weather day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service has teams out surveying possible tornado damage from Wednesday. We won’t know the official tornado count from these events until the damage surveys are completed, but here are some preliminary reports.

So far, the NWS Hastings office has surveyed two areas of tornado damage. An EF-1 was recorded about three miles northwest of Hastings. Another EF-1 tornado started just east of Giltner and tracked to the southwest edge of Aurora.

We have 2 teams out surveying damage today. This map highlights the locations we will cover today. More surveys may be needed and we will provide information as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/AGfgnaQuST — NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) December 16, 2021

Two teams have been dispatched to survey possible tornado damage from Dec 15th. We will be covering as much area as possible during daylight. With so few hours of daylight this time of the year, it may take us a couple days to survey so we thank you in advance for your patience. pic.twitter.com/X7L1ZBkTIi — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 16, 2021

There have been five tornadoes recorded in Nebraska in December since 1971. Two of those were in 1975 and three were in 2016.

Lincoln set a new record high for Dec. 15 with 74 degrees. The old record was 64 degrees set in 2002.

Here's a look at some of the RECORD HIGHS from today...including 74° in Lincoln...and the 74° in Omaha is not only a record for the date, but also the WARMEST temperature EVER recorded in December in the city... pic.twitter.com/cU9Fjl0J6b — Ken Siemek (@KenSiemek) December 16, 2021

Lincoln has made it into the 70s in December only "9" times since records started in 1887...and TWO of those readings have occurred THIS month...NINE times out of 4,138 December days...that's incredible... pic.twitter.com/GRwpZg8Ip1 — Ken Siemek (@KenSiemek) December 16, 2021

Lincoln had a peak wind gust at the Lincoln Airport with 93 mph. It’s the second strongest wind gust ever recorded at the Lincoln Airport since 1942.

Most of Nebraska and Northern Kansas had wind gusts above 60 mph today. Here are the peak wind gusts for several locations. At around 3:30pm, the Lincoln Airport had a wind gust of 93 mph! #NEwx pic.twitter.com/6CsvRmltLa — Brandon Rector (@BrandonRector) December 16, 2021

Here's a look at some of the highest wind gusts recorded today...some of these numbers are just incredible... pic.twitter.com/b6pOZXItDe — Ken Siemek (@KenSiemek) December 16, 2021

https://t.co/NtmIlSr3zY



That 93 MPH wind gust at the airport would be good for the 2nd strongest wind gust ever recorded at the @LNKairport from 1942 to today according to data from @akrherz



Strongest wind gust recorded at the airport was almost 150 MPH back in 2009! #LNKwx pic.twitter.com/W1oyr2lORl — Bill ☈ entschler (@WxRentschler) December 15, 2021

Nebraskans saw a cornucopia of weather alerts issued. All of the following were issued at least once in Nebraska on Wednesday: Tornado Watch, Tornado Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, High Wind Warning, Red Flag Warning, Snow Squall Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, Blowing Dust Advisory and Wind Advisory.

A snapshot of yesterday:

1 Tornado Watch

11 Tornado Warnings

5 Severe T-Storm Warnings

1 High Wind Warning

1 Dust Storm Warning (GID 1st)

1 Blowing Dust Warning (GID 1st)

1 Red Flag Warning

1 Snow Squall Warning (GID 1st)

8 Wildfire Alerts

118 Local Storm Reports#NEwx #KSwx — NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.