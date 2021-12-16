Advertisement

WILD WEATHER WEDNESDAY: A wrap-up of a record breaking weather day

Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.(Michelle Jones)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service has teams out surveying possible tornado damage from Wednesday. We won’t know the official tornado count from these events until the damage surveys are completed, but here are some preliminary reports.

So far, the NWS Hastings office has surveyed two areas of tornado damage. An EF-1 was recorded about three miles northwest of Hastings. Another EF-1 tornado started just east of Giltner and tracked to the southwest edge of Aurora.

There have been five tornadoes recorded in Nebraska in December since 1971. Two of those were in 1975 and three were in 2016.

Lincoln set a new record high for Dec. 15 with 74 degrees. The old record was 64 degrees set in 2002.

Lincoln had a peak wind gust at the Lincoln Airport with 93 mph. It’s the second strongest wind gust ever recorded at the Lincoln Airport since 1942.

Nebraskans saw a cornucopia of weather alerts issued. All of the following were issued at least once in Nebraska on Wednesday: Tornado Watch, Tornado Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, High Wind Warning, Red Flag Warning, Snow Squall Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, Blowing Dust Advisory and Wind Advisory.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
Roof of an outbuilding blown into the road in Cheney, Nebraska in Lancaster County.
WINDY WEDNESDAY: View slideshow of storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by LPD

Latest News

LPD File Photo
Police investigating incident where gun fired from car in Near South neighborhood
Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were hidden in a tire of a vehicle on a...
Fentanyl and pot found in tire of vehicle being hauled on I-80
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at 1345 N 14th Street in the North Bottoms...
Candle to blame for Lincoln house fire
The testing to become a police officer isn’t a simple process and 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan...
INSIDE LOOK: What it takes to become a Lincoln Police Officer