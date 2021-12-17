Aftermath of extreme winds that ripped through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday’s wind storm blew through Nebraska around 4 p.m. and thankfully, caused minimal damage in the Capital City.

Other areas weren’t as lucky.

Nebraska had 27 tornado warnings on Wednesday, which is the most in a single day since 2008.

While some areas received less damage than expected, others are in a state of disaster. Richardson County was among the areas hit harder by the extreme winds.

Falls City in Richardson County has temporarily required residents to conserve water after the roof of their water plant blew off.

“What we’re seeing mostly is throughout the county, and within Falls City, we’re seeing roofs that are blown of businesses, houses, outbuildings,” said Richardson County emergency management director, Brain Kirkendall.

As of Thursday, Falls City was run off of generators. Kirkendall said the length of the disaster declaration depends on the amount of damage.

Across the state, power lines, farm buildings, fences and sheds were some of the more common damage seen.

Lincoln recorded the storm’s highest wind measurement in the state at 93 miles per hour. Experts said outside of a few fence and tree issues, Lincoln was mostly spared.

