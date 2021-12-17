Dani Busboom Kelly’s No. 1 Cardinals season ends in semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cortland native and former Husker player and assistant coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, took the Cardinals to their first ever semifinals appearance. Louisville fell short to fourth seed Wisconsin 3-2.

Anna DeBeer recorded a season-high 20 kills, adding 10 digs as No. 1 University of Louisville volleyball fell in the Final Four semifinals 3-2 to No. 4 Wisconsin on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

“I’m proud of the way we battled tonight,” Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said of her team’s effort in the loss.

“This is a team that you could be with forever. It’s one of those really special groups that you just never want it to end.”

Louisville ends its memorable season 32-1 after advancing to its first Final Four in program history. As a team, the Cardinals had 63 kills, hitting .230 with five aces, 69 digs and 11 blocks.

The Cards forced a 5th set. The Badgers lead would prove too much to overcome as they would go on to win the set 15-9 and take the match 3-2.

