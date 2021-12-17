Advertisement

Dani Busboom Kelly’s No. 1 Cardinals season ends in semifinals

UofL volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly
UofL volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly(WAVE 3 News)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cortland native and former Husker player and assistant coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, took the Cardinals to their first ever semifinals appearance. Louisville fell short to fourth seed Wisconsin 3-2.

Anna DeBeer recorded a season-high 20 kills, adding 10 digs as No. 1 University of Louisville volleyball fell in the Final Four semifinals 3-2 to No. 4 Wisconsin on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena. 

“I’m proud of the way we battled tonight,” Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said of her team’s effort in the loss.

“This is a team that you could be with forever. It’s one of those really special groups that you just never want it to end.” 

Louisville ends its memorable season 32-1 after advancing to its first Final Four in program history. As a team, the Cardinals had 63 kills, hitting .230 with five aces, 69 digs and 11 blocks.

The Cards forced a 5th set. The Badgers lead would prove too much to overcome as they would go on to win the set 15-9 and take the match 3-2. 

For the latest on Louisville volleyball, visit GoCards.com, follow the team’s Twitter account at @UofLVolleyball or on Facebook at facebook.com/UniversityofLouisvilleVolleyball.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
Roof of an outbuilding blown into the road in Cheney, Nebraska in Lancaster County.
WINDY WEDNESDAY: View slideshow of storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by LPD

Latest News

Huskers Volleyball
Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match
Lincoln Lutheran's Sue Ziegler named Coach of the Year
Lincoln Lutheran's Sue Ziegler named Coach of the Year
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez heading to K-State
10/11 at the Final Four: Thursday 6:00 coverage
10/11 at the Final Four: Thursday 6:00 coverage