Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Celebrate the holidays in the the Capital City during the final weekend before Christmas with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Andrea Von Kampen: Special Christmas Show

Andrea von Kampen celebrates her annual Christmas show with friends and family at the Rococo Theatre. Since 2016, von Kampen has made it a yearly tradition to release holiday singles and to perform locally around Lincoln to celebrate the Christmas holiday. After a 2020 pause due to COVID, her annual Christmas show returns and bigger than ever. This year’s show will feature the live debut of both new, original songs and arrangements of Christmas classics.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; Adults: $10, Youth: $10

More info: HERE

Hy-Vee Presents Kids Character Breakfast

Stop in at Hy-Vee for fun and breakfast with some of your favorite Whoville characters! These special friends will be here to greet kiddos with a smile and offer DIY photos. There will also be coloring sheets, KidsFit goodies and exciting giveaway opportunities.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

The Nutcracker

There’s no place like the ballet, especially at Christmastime. Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company presents its 37th annual production of the holiday classic, ‘The Nutcracker.’ It features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska, a live orchestra and professional guest artists. The classic story comes to life with the finest choreography, costumes and scenery, making it a treasured holiday tradition.

Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets: $24-$51

More info: HERE

The Wildwoods At Art & Soul

You don’t want to miss The Wildwoods at Art & Soul! They will be there for an evening of songs, stories and holiday cheer. The Wildwoods are an enchanting Folk/Americana duo based in Lincoln, Nebraska, whose flowing songwriting tandem has been praised by Paste Magazine as “focused and charmingly human”. Orion Walsh will be opening the show from 6-7pm.

Saturday 6-9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Ring In The Christmas Season With Plymouth Ringers

Join First-Plymouth Church and the Plymouth Ringers for a wonderful concert. This will be a concert full of handbell music, percussion and more. Let’s ring in the holiday season.

Sunday 6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

