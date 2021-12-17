Advertisement

Hastings man arrested in connection with Sunday fatal crash

A Hastings man was arrested in connection with a fatal Sunday car crash.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Attorney told Local4 that 32-year-old Anthony Pingel of Hastings was arrested after a crash that killed two people at a county road intersection just east of Hastings early Sunday morning.

An obituary on the Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home’s website identified one of the victims as 18-year-old Tristen Owens of Hastings. The identity of the other victim was unknown as of Friday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff’s office has not released the name of either victim or the names or medical conditions of two other people riding in the victim’s vehicle who were reported injured.

There has also been no information released regarding Pingel’s medical condition. And as of Friday afternoon, there was no record of charges related to the crash in the state court records database.

The accident was reported early Sunday morning at the intersection of 12th Street and Blaine Avenue. The intersection was just east of the Hastings city limits. The sheriff’s office said a car traveling northbound on Blaine struck the vehicle carrying the crash victims.

The intersection is guarded by stop signs on Blaine Avenue.

An Adams County Sheriff’s spokesman told Local4 Thursday that the delay in identifying the victims was related to the need by the medical examiner’s office to use dental records to identify the victims. The spokesman said the vehicle carrying the victims was fully engulfed in fire when emergency workers arrived at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned to Local4 for the latest information.

