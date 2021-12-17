Honoring the Overland Trail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Scotts Bluff National Monument, you can imagine the people who passed through the area in wagons, and on foot, in the 1800′s.

We caught up with the Scotts Bluff National Monument superintendent Dan Morford to talk about it. “The main reason the monument is here is to protect the area, and to protect the westward expansion story,” Morford said. “Mitchell Pass is where the travelers went through. Because of the terrain, it was a location they found where the wagons could pass as they made a westward move toward Fort Laramie. Plus, the geology here is very unique. The locals back around 1916 decided this area was special, and so in 1919, Scotts Bluff National Monument was created.”

There is a new visitors center at the monument today where you can discover much more about the area, including how the monument was named. “It’s a unique story,” Morford said. “We don’t have a bluff called Scotts Bluff, but the name came from a trapper and explorer who was returning from further west. He got sick, as the story goes, and his partners left him behind. They started referring to the area as ‘where we left Scott’. Hiriam Scott was his name. He passed away, but the name stuck. From there, this basic area has been described as Scotts Bluff. We don’t know the exact location of where he was, and Scott’s remains were never found. This would have happened in the mid-1800′s.”

The views at Scotts Bluff National Monument are amazing. “We do have the bluffs that rise 800 feet from the North Platte River. When you come here, you will see a whole different view. We have Summit Road that goes to the top, and it’s 1.6 miles. There are trails up there and a parking lot so people can get out and look around. On a good day you can see 100 miles to the west to Laramie Peak. And back to the east, you can see Chimney Rock on a regular basis, which is about 25 miles away.”

“When you stop and think we got here by car, the people who came through here in the 1800′s walked,” Morford said. “They were dedicated in their mission, and it makes you appreciate our more modern technology for transportation today.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.