INSIDE LOOK: Life as an LPD recruit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The initial testing that it takes to become a Lincoln police officer is challenging and 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan spoke with officers on what it’s like to be a recruit and how LPD mentally prepares them to become police officers. For the recruits who jumped the hurdle, they’ll be learning valuable lessons over months before they get that badge.

“We try to make it pretty clear from day one of the academy that this job isn’t always sunshine and roses,” recruitment coordinator for the Lincoln Police Department, Nate Grimm said. “You’re going to have bad days and you’re going to have some really, really bad days that you probably couldn’t even imagine before you came on this job.”

So the next question was an important one. Why be a police officer?

“The biggest thing for me personally is just knowing that this job is one of the few ways you’re able to actually go out and stop bad things from happening to people.”

Being a police officer is a job that is becoming less popular and the number of people wanting to be an officer has dropped significantly. In 2015, 636 people applied to LPD, but in 2020, only 296.

“I think it’s a combination of number one the increased attention on policing, some of it negative and some of it deservedly so. Some of it I think is the job market in general. There are other options where you can go out and you can not have to put yourself into some of the situations that we put ourselves in.”

Those situations mean hiring the right people is crucial, now more than ever.

“We’re looking for people that should be police officers. We’re fortunate enough that we’re in a place where we’re not willing to sacrifice the quality of people we hire.”

During the process of learning to be a police officer, recruits learn about mentally preparing and being a responsible officer, but Officer Nate Grimm said some qualities can’t be taught.

“Things like integrity, resiliency, adaptability how effectively they can apply their intelligence.”

Even with the challenges of being a police officer and those bad days, there are good days that make it all worth it.

“For a lot of people it’s that chance to go out and help folks and for a lot of people just knowing that they’re part of something bigger than themselves.”

At this point in time, Officer Grimm says the Lincoln Police Department has 23 open positions. Like any other job, under staffing can cause stress on the department. As part of their new hiring process, anyone can apply at any time.

