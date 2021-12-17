Advertisement

Lincoln woman welcomes refugee from Afghanistan with supplies for new baby

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A refugee family, brand new to Lincoln and expecting a baby, received a hand up from a woman who wanted to give back this holiday season.

It started when Janette Tiewald was shopping at a thrift shop downtown and saw the Catholic Social Services building. She remembered she hadn’t adopted a family for Christmas.

Tiewald said when she asked for a family to pair with, they told her they had all of those covered. But there was a bigger way she could help.

“They asked if I’d be willing to help a family from Afghanistan and the mom is eight months pregnant,” Tiewald said.

Tiewald said she agreed immediately.

“I just really wanted to help them,” she said.

She had a goal to get a crib for the baby and asked her neighbors if anyone had a new or gently used crib.

“Then everyone started saying ‘I don’t have a crib but I could bring you this, I could get you this,’” Tiewald said. “It took on a life of its own. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Tiewald gathered enough items that she and her son had to rent a U-Haul to load up so they could take the gifts to Catholic Social Services. The refugee family is now waiting for that new baby.

“The due date is in two weeks, so the baby could come any day now,” Pim Tubsuwan, Director of Resettlement for Catholic Social Services said.

Tubsuwan said Catholic Social Services has settled 90 people in Lincoln so far. About five of those are expecting newborns, who could use someone like Tiewald to help get those necessities.

“Car seats, cribs, baby items, diapers,” Tubsuwan said are all items those families will critically need.

If you want to help support a family, Catholic Social Services has a wish list and information on how to donate at their website.

Tiewald said the help of her neighbors made giving back easy and she has a message for that new mom.

“It was a delight to provide these items for you,” Tiewald said. “Welcome!”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
Roof of an outbuilding blown into the road in Cheney, Nebraska in Lancaster County.
WINDY WEDNESDAY: View slideshow of storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
National Signing Day: Here’s who’s signed with the Nebraska Football team
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by LPD

Latest News

Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez heading to K-State
A tree that fell in the backyard of a Richardson County home due to Wednesday's wind.
Aftermath of extreme winds that ripped through Nebraska
10/11 at the Final Four: Thursday 6:00 coverage
10/11 at the Final Four: Thursday 6:00 coverage
Donations for Afghan family
Lincoln woman donates to refugee family expecting new baby