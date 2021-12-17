Lincoln woman welcomes refugee from Afghanistan with supplies for new baby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A refugee family, brand new to Lincoln and expecting a baby, received a hand up from a woman who wanted to give back this holiday season.

It started when Janette Tiewald was shopping at a thrift shop downtown and saw the Catholic Social Services building. She remembered she hadn’t adopted a family for Christmas.

Tiewald said when she asked for a family to pair with, they told her they had all of those covered. But there was a bigger way she could help.

“They asked if I’d be willing to help a family from Afghanistan and the mom is eight months pregnant,” Tiewald said.

Tiewald said she agreed immediately.

“I just really wanted to help them,” she said.

She had a goal to get a crib for the baby and asked her neighbors if anyone had a new or gently used crib.

“Then everyone started saying ‘I don’t have a crib but I could bring you this, I could get you this,’” Tiewald said. “It took on a life of its own. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Tiewald gathered enough items that she and her son had to rent a U-Haul to load up so they could take the gifts to Catholic Social Services. The refugee family is now waiting for that new baby.

“The due date is in two weeks, so the baby could come any day now,” Pim Tubsuwan, Director of Resettlement for Catholic Social Services said.

Tubsuwan said Catholic Social Services has settled 90 people in Lincoln so far. About five of those are expecting newborns, who could use someone like Tiewald to help get those necessities.

“Car seats, cribs, baby items, diapers,” Tubsuwan said are all items those families will critically need.

If you want to help support a family, Catholic Social Services has a wish list and information on how to donate at their website.

Tiewald said the help of her neighbors made giving back easy and she has a message for that new mom.

“It was a delight to provide these items for you,” Tiewald said. “Welcome!”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.