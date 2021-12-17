Advertisement

LPD arrests man for forging over $32,000 worth of bad checks in Lincoln

45-year-old Jay Schultz.
45-year-old Jay Schultz.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LPD arrested a man for forging over $32,000 worth of bad checks on Thursday.

Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 26, a man cashed eight checks for a total of $31,303.22 at different banks throughout Lincoln. Each of the checks was written out to Jay Schultz on commercial accounts that were determined to be forged.

Investigators reviewed video from these incidents and verified the person who passed the checks was 45-year-old Jay Schultz. On Dec.16 at 12:30 p.m. was arrested for felony Theft by Deception and felony 2nd Degree Forgery.

