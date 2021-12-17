Advertisement

“Epic” match ahead: Nebraska in for a fight against Wisconsin for National Championship

By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Kenzie Knuckles spoke to the press on Friday prior to Saturday’s game.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play for the program’s sixth national championship on Saturday. The Huskers will face 4th-seeded Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be televised on ESPN2.

Saturday’s NCAA Final is a rematch of the 2000 national championship match, won by Nebraska in five sets over the Badgers in the final season of sideout scoring in college volleyball.

Nebraska (26-7) advanced to the NCAA Finals with a 4-set win over Pitt in the Final Four late Thursday night.

