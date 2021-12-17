“Epic” match ahead: Nebraska in for a fight against Wisconsin for National Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Kenzie Knuckles spoke to the press on Friday prior to Saturday’s game.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play for the program’s sixth national championship on Saturday. The Huskers will face 4th-seeded Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be televised on ESPN2.

“A lot of people didn’t believe in us. We’ve been through this journey, this entire season, up and down. It wasn’t always perfect, but here we are.”

Saturday’s NCAA Final is a rematch of the 2000 national championship match, won by Nebraska in five sets over the Badgers in the final season of sideout scoring in college volleyball.

“They play a very similar game to us. They play very clean volleyball. Its going to be a great game.”

Nebraska (26-7) advanced to the NCAA Finals with a 4-set win over Pitt in the Final Four late Thursday night.

"They play a very similar game to us. They play very clean volleyball. Its going to be a great game."



-Nebraska Sr. MB Lauren Stivrins on the #Huskers upcoming match vs. Wisconsin in the national championship pic.twitter.com/ocLhkUv2Dy — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 17, 2021

Nebraska HC John Cook: "There's a love affair with Nebraska volleyball and a love affair with this team."#Huskers @Huskervball @1011_News pic.twitter.com/Z6I4H0unqM — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 17, 2021

Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield on the Nebraska volleyball program:



"Look how many white banners they have in Devaney. We want a white banner... We want to end to that exclusive club that they are VIPs in." pic.twitter.com/0a4axNOe2S — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 17, 2021

"Obviously, the natty is more important to me than the graduation." -Nebraska DS Kenzie Knuckles, who will graduate on Saturday (same day as the NCAA championship) pic.twitter.com/tx6PKILb5K — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.