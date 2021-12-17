New date announced for Jerry Seinfeld’s Lied Center performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln to perform his signature stand-up routine on Sept. 23, 2022. This show was originally scheduled to take place on May 8, 2020 and was postponed.

Tickets go on back on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled performance will be honored on the new date.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

As required by the artist, audience members must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours, accompanied by a photo ID matching the name on the proof of vaccination/negative test, in order to attend this event.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.