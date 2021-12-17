No credible threats to Lincoln schools amid concerns over viral social media posts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said it is aware of a national social media trend that consists of individuals using various social media platforms, including TikTok, to make posts relating to potential violence taking place at schools across the nation on Friday, Dec. 17.

Numerous LPD officers, investigators, and analysts have been working closely with LPS administrators and security to monitor and investigate any local concerns. LPD said at this time, they have not identified any credible threats to any Lincoln schools, but will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“We are appreciative of the students and parents who have reported these threats concerning social media activity. We investigate each and every report to determine its legitimacy and ensure safety plans are in place when necessary. It is so important to think before you post something on social media. Threats of violence are all taken seriously, both by the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Public Schools.”

LPD encourages people to report anything that is concerning to Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or through the green Safe to Say button on the LPS website.

“As we have seen since Columbine, the loss of life due to school shootings has plagued our communities,” Chief Theresa Ewins said. “Our hearts continue to go out to those families as they continue to grieve their loss. Believing it is something that we minimize by making it a joke through social media is tragic in itself. These tragedies should not be forgotten but discussed with our youth as an important lesson regarding mental health and that violence is not the answer to conflict.”

