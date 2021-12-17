National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service team in Hastings surveyed several tornado tracks across a six county area of south central Nebraska on Thursday. So far, seven tornadoes have been confirmed. Five of the tornadoes were rated EF-1 and two tornadoes EF-0.

Meanwhile the NWS Omaha office confirmed 7 tornadoes, 5 in Nebraska and 2 in Iowa. Four of the tornadoes were rated EF-2 and three tornadoes EF-1.

An EF-2 tornado is classified as winds 111-135 mph, EF-1 tornado is winds 86-110 mph while EF-0 is 65-85 mph.

The NWS teams are still looking at more damage in the area on Friday.

View the NWS Hastings report here and the NWS Omaha report here.

NWS Omaha releases a preliminary damage report confirming 7 tornadoes. (NWS Omaha)

Below are survey results from the National Weather Service Hastings team.

NWS Hastings has finished surveying 7 tornadoes from yesterday, December 15. Five of these were rated EF-1 and two were rated EF-0.



For more details: https://t.co/a0yOxwCVx7



Additional surveys will be completed in coming days.

Campbell Area Tornado, Rating: EF0

This intermittent tornado path started near the Franklin and Webster county line south of Campbell. As it tracked northeast, some power poles, an irrigation pivot and minor building occurred east of Campbell. The tornado crossed into Adams county and tipped a few more pivots and caused minor damage to home.

Blue Hill Area Tornado, Rating: EF1

This intermittent tornado path started west of Blue Hill, including some irrigation pipe strewn into a tree line, along with tree damage a couple miles west of town. The tornado moved northeast, upsetting more pivots. The 100 mph wind estimate (EF1) was assigned based upon the snapping of power poles southeast of Ayr. Spotters saw the tornado west of Glenvil, where it upset another pivot before lifting.

Rosedale Road Tornado, Rating: EF1

The Rosedale tornado impacted three farmsteads. The 100 mph rating (EF1) was assigned based upon the collapse of an outbuilding at one farmstead. Partial roof loss was noted at one home, while another home had some superficial damage. Again, more pivots were overturned. The tornadic circulation probably crossed U.S. Highway 281 near the fuel supply facility south of Doniphan before lifting a mile or so south of Doniphan.

Trumbull Area Tornado, Rating: EF0

This intermittent tornado damaged a horse barn south of Trumbull as it began its roughly seven mile path. As it moved northeast, most of the observable damage was to a couple of irrigation pivots along with a snapped tree.

Aurora Tornado, Rating: EF1

This tornado actually started four miles southeast of Giltner and traveled northeast into Aurora. The 100 mph wind speed estimate (EF1) was assigned mostly based upon snapped power poles. There were numerous irrigation pivots damaged along the path. The tornado crossed Interstate 80 about two miles west of the Aurora interchange. The tornado entered the southwest side of Aurora near the fairgrounds. Metal cladding was peeled from storage facilities nearby and there were several spots of tree damage. The tornado lifted around 12th and E streets just south of the railroad tracks.

Kronborg/Hordville Tornado, Rating: EF1

This tornado was probably one of the more classic looking tornadoes, at least when reviewing pictures. This tornado started southeast of Kronborg and rapidly moved northeast. The 100 wind speed estimate (EF1) was assigned primarily based upon snapped power poles, but a hog facility was heavily damaged about two miles into the path of the tornado. The tornado crossed Highway 66 two miles west of Polk. Just before it lifted north of town, the tornado took down a large metal building.

Eastern Polk Area Tornado, Rating: EF1

This tornado started southeast of Polk and crossed Highway 66 about 2 miles east of town. The 100 mph wind estimate (EF1) was assigned based upon multiple stretches of power poles ` snapped. Several pivots were overturned on its 7.5 mile path across the rural countryside.

