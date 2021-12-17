Pinnacle Bank Arena to host free Husker Volleyball Watch Party

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a watch party on Saturday, Dec 18, giving fans an opportunity to view the Nebraska women’s volleyball championship match on the arena’s video boards. The televised match will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Huskers will take on Wisconsin in the Championship match.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free with specials available at limited concession stands featuring the below items:

24 oz. Draft Beers for $7 (plus tax)

16 oz. Cocktails for $8 (plus tax)

Hot dogs for $3 (plus tax)

Cheeseburgers, Chicken Tenders, Popcorn, et cetera

“Fans can watch the match in a fun atmosphere with many other Husker volleyball fans,” said Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena General Manager.

The public can enter the arena from the main entrance. No floor access. Parking will be available in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Parking Lot. All attendees will need to bring their own face covering. Face coverings must be worn throughout the event covering the mouth and nose. Pinnacle Bank Arena is a CLEAR BAG POLICY venue. Click here for the clear bag policy.

