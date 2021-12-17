Saturday Forecast: A chilly start to the weekend!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a couple of mild days to finish off the work week, we’re expecting some of the coldest temperatures of the month so far to arrive as we head into Saturday. The good news is that the cold snap will be brief, as temperatures will rebound by Sunday and generally look to stay a few degrees above average as we head through the week of Christmas next week.

Clouds will hang around into Friday night and early Saturday morning, but should clear out by Saturday afternoon. Expect to see sunny to mostly sunny skies across the area by the afternoon as cold high pressure settles across the state.

As colder air settles south across the area, it will be a very cold start to Saturday with morning lows falling into the single digits, teens, to low 20s across the state. With some blustery northwest winds, it will feel even colder! If you’re planning on being out and about early on Saturday, make sure you bundle up!

You’ll want to stay bundled up into the afternoon as we should see one of the coldest afternoons we’ve seen so far this December and this season. Temperatures are expected to range from the low 20s in northeastern Nebraska to the upper 20s and low 30s in southeastern Nebraska with temperatures reaching the mid 30s to low 40s across the western third of the state. Winds will be a bit blustery from the northwest, sustained at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH possible. These brisk winds will make it feel even colder by Saturday afternoon!

Sunday morning stays cold across the state with morning lows settling into the lower and middle teens for most of the state with mostly clear skies.

Warmer and breezy weather is expected by Sunday afternoon as high pressure slides to our east. Winds will turn to the south and could gust up to 30 MPH or more at times, but should help drive temperatures back up to the low 40s to low 50s across the state.

The forecast into next week remains pretty quiet with no rain or snow expected across the area. Temperatures look to settle into the middle 40s for much of next week as well - staying about 5° to 8° above average with mostly to partly sunny skies. Astronomical winter - and our “shortest day of the year” will be on Tuesday. We should begin adding daylight to our days after Tuesday!

