Seasonal temperatures for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical December temperatures for Friday across Nebraska with intervals of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring sharply colder temperatures on Saturday with a gusty northwest wind. Breezy and warmer conditions expected on Sunday.

Partly to mostly sunny in the Lincoln area on Friday with highs in the lower 40s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures will be a touch above average Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, blustery and colder Friday night. Lows around 20 with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Lows in the teens and 20s Friday night with a gusty northwest wind making it feel even colder. (1011 Weather)

A few morning clouds possible on Saturday, otherwise, mostly sunny, blustery and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Cold and blustery on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will start off cold but a south breeze will bring in warmer temperatures by Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Breezy and warm on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly dry conditions expected Monday through Thursday with intervals of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Mainly dry conditions over the next 7 days. After a cold Saturday, most high temperatures will be above average. (1011 Weather)

