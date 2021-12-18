Advertisement

First responders at the scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker

The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.
The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.(Madison Pitsch (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a crash at 33rd & Cornhusker.

LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. early Saturday afternoon. At least four people have been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Further information on the crash hasn’t been provided at this time, but LPD said on Twitter that it’s under investigation, and that 33rd & Cornhusker is closed at this time. Eastbound Cornhusker is also closed at State Fair Park Drive.

The scene of a serious crash near 33rd & Cornhusker, early Saturday afternoon.
The scene of a serious crash near 33rd & Cornhusker, early Saturday afternoon.(Madison Pitsch (KOLN))

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes in Nebraska
45-year-old Jay Schultz.
LPD arrests man for forging over $32,000 worth of bad checks in Lincoln
A project map of the parcels of land included in a large solar project east of Lincoln
Lancaster Co. approves permit for State’s largest solar farm
Rescue crews were called to help after a car ended up in the Platte River near Highway 92 on...
One person rescued from Platte River off Highway 92 near Yutan

Latest News

YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
Kevin Sjuts
Huskers prepare to take on Badgers for National Title
The Salt Creek Solar Project in eastern Lancaster County is getting closer to breaking ground...
Ranger Power works to bring Nebraska’s largest solar farm to eastern Lancaster County
The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company is bringing The Nutcracker back to the Lied Center Dec. 18...
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company brings The Nutcracker back to the Lied Center