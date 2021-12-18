First responders at the scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a crash at 33rd & Cornhusker.

LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. early Saturday afternoon. At least four people have been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Further information on the crash hasn’t been provided at this time, but LPD said on Twitter that it’s under investigation, and that 33rd & Cornhusker is closed at this time. Eastbound Cornhusker is also closed at State Fair Park Drive.

The intersection of 33rd and Cornhusker is temporarily closed for an accident investigation. Please use alternate routes for the time being — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) December 18, 2021

Officers are currently investigating an accident near the intersection of 33rd and Cornhusker, which required shutting down the eastbound lanes of Cornhusker from State Fair Park drive to 33rd. Please consider alternative routes for the time being, we will update when possible — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) December 18, 2021

The scene of a serious crash near 33rd & Cornhusker, early Saturday afternoon. (Madison Pitsch (KOLN))

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

