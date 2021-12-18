Advertisement

HS Basketball scores (Friday, Dec. 17)

(KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 17.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Mitchell VS Alliance

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Loomis VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arapahoe: Southwest VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia/Loup City: St. Paul VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Arthur County: Minatare VS Arthur County

@ Atwood-Rawlins County, KS: Hitchcock County VS Atwood-Rawlins County, KS

@ Aurora: York VS Aurora

@ Axtell: Amherst VS Axtell

@ BRLD: Howells-Dodge VS BRLD

@ Bertrand: Elm Creek VS Bertrand

@ Bloomfield: Neligh-Oakdale VS Bloomfield

@ Broken Bow: Ainsworth VS Broken Bow

@ Burwell: St. Edward VS Burwell

@ Cedar Bluffs: Whiting, IA VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Central City: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Central City

@ Cody-Kilgore: Mullen VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Crawford: Niobrara County (Lusk), WY VS Crawford

@ Crete: Fairbury VS Crete

@ Cross County: BDS VS Cross County

@ Deshler: Franklin VS Deshler

@ Douglas County West: Raymond Central VS Douglas County West

@ Elkhorn Valley: Stuart VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Exeter-Milligan: High Plains Community VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Falls City: Plattsmouth VS Falls City

@ Fillmore Central: Adams Central VS Fillmore Central

@ Freeman: Auburn VS Freeman

@ Friend: Lawrence-Nelson VS Friend

@ Garden County: Bayard VS Garden County

@ Gering: Ogallala VS Gering

@ Giltner: Meridian VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Bennett County, SD VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hampton: East Butler VS Hampton

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Walthill VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Riverside VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Sutton VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hastings: Kearney Catholic VS Hastings

@ Heartland: Thayer Central VS Heartland

@ Hershey: Kimball VS Hershey

@ Holdrege: Gothenburg VS Holdrege

@ Kenesaw: Silver Lake VS Kenesaw

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Plainview VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lewiston: Diller-Odell VS Lewiston

@ Lexington: Northwest VS Lexington

@ Lincoln Christian: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln East: Grand Island VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Louisville: Johnson County Central VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Archbishop Bergan VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Maxwell: Paxton VS Maxwell

@ McCool Junction: Shelby-Rising City VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Mead

@ Milford: Centennial VS Milford

@ Morrill: Edgemont, SD VS Morrill

@ Norfolk Catholic: Boone Central VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norfolk: Kearney VS Norfolk

@ North Bend Central: Battle Creek VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte: Columbus VS North Platte

@ Omaha North: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha North

@ Omaha South: Millard North VS Omaha South

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Central VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Northwest VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Pawnee City: Sterling VS Pawnee City

@ Pierce: Columbus Scotus VS Pierce

@ Pleasanton: Overton VS Pleasanton

@ Ponca: Tri County Northeast VS Ponca

@ Potter-Dix: Banner County VS Potter-Dix

@ Red Cloud: Shelton VS Red Cloud

@ Scottsbluff: Chadron VS Scottsbluff

@ Sedgwick County, CO: Creek Valley VS Sedgwick County, CO

@ Seward: Norris VS Seward

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Medicine Valley VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ Spalding Academy: Central Valley VS Spalding Academy

@ St. Mary’s: North Central VS St. Mary’s

@ Stanton: Wakefield VS Stanton

@ Superior: Southern Valley VS Superior

@ Syracuse: Lincoln Lutheran VS Syracuse

@ Twin Loup: Sandhills Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Twin River: Fullerton VS Twin River

@ Wauneta-Palisade: South Platte VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Waverly: Elkhorn North VS Waverly

@ Wayne: Wisner-Pilger VS Wayne

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Sandy Creek VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Winside: Creighton VS Winside

@ Wood River: Blue Hill VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Wausa VS Wynot

@ Yutan: Conestoga VS Yutan

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Adams Central 70, Fillmore Central 53

Amherst 55, Axtell 42

Arapahoe 49, Southwest 44

Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 41, Hitchcock County 29

Auburn 53, Freeman 25

Bayard 65, Garden County 35

Boys Town 39, Heartland Christian, IA 19

Broken Bow 64, Ainsworth 47

Creighton 63, Winside 20

Douglas County West 51, Raymond Central 45

Elkhorn Valley 48, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 46, Bertrand 26

Exeter-Milligan 52, High Plains Community 21

Falls City 52, Plattsmouth 10

Franklin 37, Deshler 26

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 68, Aquinas Catholic 12

Hershey 63, Kimball 24

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Syracuse 17

Loomis 45, Ansley-Litchfield 29

McCool Junction 51, Shelby-Rising City 33

Mead 40, Omaha Brownell Talbot 17

Medicine Valley 35, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 30

Meridian 58, Giltner 19

Millard North 73, Omaha South 22

North Bend Central 55, Battle Creek 30

Papillion-LaVista 49, Omaha Northwest 42

Plainview 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

Potter-Dix 50, Banner County 24

Sandy Creek 41, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Sedgwick County, CO 63, Creek Valley 20

St. Paul 61, Arcadia/Loup City 23

Wakefield 52, Stanton 42

Wood River 47, Blue Hill 46

Yutan 33, Conestoga 32

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Mitchell VS Alliance

@ Arthur County: Minatare VS Arthur County

@ Aurora: York VS Aurora

@ BRLD: Howells-Dodge VS BRLD

@ Bellevue East: Millard South VS Bellevue East

@ Blair: Platteview VS Blair

@ Bloomfield: Neligh-Oakdale VS Bloomfield

@ Burwell: St. Edward VS Burwell

@ Cedar Bluffs: Whiting, IA VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Central City: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Central City

@ Cody-Kilgore: Mullen VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Crawford: Niobrara County (Lusk), WY VS Crawford

@ Crete: Fairbury VS Crete

@ Cross County: BDS VS Cross County

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Friend: Lawrence-Nelson VS Friend

@ Gering: Ogallala VS Gering

@ Gordon-Rushville: Bennett County, SD VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island: Lincoln East VS Grand Island

@ Hampton: East Butler VS Hampton

@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: West Holt VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Walthill VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Riverside VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Sutton VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hastings: Kearney Catholic VS Hastings

@ Heartland: Thayer Central VS Heartland

@ Holdrege: Gothenburg VS Holdrege

@ Kenesaw: Silver Lake VS Kenesaw

@ Lewiston: Diller-Odell VS Lewiston

@ Lexington: Northwest VS Lexington

@ Lincoln Christian: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Louisville: Johnson County Central VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Archbishop Bergan VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Maxwell: Paxton VS Maxwell

@ Milford: Centennial VS Milford

@ Morrill: Edgemont, SD VS Morrill

@ Nebraska City: Ashland-Greenwood VS Nebraska City

@ Norfolk: Kearney VS Norfolk

@ North Platte: Columbus VS North Platte

@ Omaha Duchesne Academy: Omaha Mercy VS Omaha Duchesne Academy

@ Omaha North: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha North

@ Osceola: Palmer VS Osceola

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Central VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pawnee City: Sterling VS Pawnee City

@ Pierce: Columbus Scotus VS Pierce

@ Pleasanton: Overton VS Pleasanton

@ Ponca: Tri County Northeast VS Ponca

@ Red Cloud: Shelton VS Red Cloud

@ Richmond, MO: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Richmond, MO

@ Scottsbluff: Chadron VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Norris VS Seward

@ South Sioux City: Elkhorn VS South Sioux City

@ St. Mary’s: North Central VS St. Mary’s

@ Superior: Southern Valley VS Superior

@ Twin Loup: Sandhills Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Twin River: Fullerton VS Twin River

@ Wauneta-Palisade: South Platte VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Waverly: Elkhorn North VS Waverly

@ Wayne: Wisner-Pilger VS Wayne

@ Wynot: Wausa VS Wynot

