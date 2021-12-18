Advertisement

Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in the upper Midwest says she is stepping down from her position next year.

Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization for nearly 20 years and grew it into one of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country as it expanded from Minnesota and South Dakota to incorporate North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The five-state organization provides health care to more than 100,000 patients each year. Stoesz does not plan to step down until October while the organization searches for her replacement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.
First responders at the scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Huskers defeat Pittsburgh, advance to championship match
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes in Nebraska
45-year-old Jay Schultz.
LPD arrests man for forging over $32,000 worth of bad checks in Lincoln
Rescue crews were called to help after a car ended up in the Platte River near Highway 92 on...
One person rescued from Platte River off Highway 92 near Yutan

Latest News

State-run adolescent psychiatrist facility would save money
Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be warmer, ranging from the low 40s to low 50s with...
Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, warmer weather to finish the weekend
Solar Power Project
Solar Power Project
First responders at the scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker
First responders at the scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker