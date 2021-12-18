Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company brings The Nutcracker back to the Lied Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Christmas tradition is making its way back to Lincoln for the holidays.

The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company is bringing The Nutcracker back to the Lied Center this weekend. Last winter, the company had to delay the performance until March due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, Dec. 17, more than 180 kids rehearsed for the final time before opening night.

“It’s beautiful to be back in a live theater doing live dance with kids who are live on the stage,” said Sharri True, artistic director for the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company. “Last year we also didn’t have the live symphony with us so that was really disheartening because we love the live music. I think its so cool for the community to bring arts organizations together.”

Curtains open for the performance Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.

The ballet is able to have a full audience once again, but masks are required.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.