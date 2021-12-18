Advertisement

State-run adolescent psychiatrist facility would save money

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new analysis has found that Nebraska could save money and keep the state’s most troubled youths closer to home by starting a state-run adolescent psychiatric facility.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the analysis was presented to the Legislature’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Special Oversight Committee on Friday.

Karen Chinn, a consultant who worked on the study, said Nebraska youths are going to other states because private, in-state treatment programs will not take them.

