Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, warmer weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds remained stubborn on Saturday and were slow to clear out across the eastern quarter of the state, giving us a cold and gray start to the weekend. We even managed to squeeze a few snowflakes out of our stratus deck this afternoon, though no measurable snow was seen across the area. As high pressure slides to our east, our winds will turn more southerly tonight and into Sunday, giving us a warmer and sunnier finish to the weekend.

As mentioned, clouds were slow to clear this afternoon, but little to no cloud cover is expected as we head overnight tonight and into early Sunday morning. With the clearing skies and cold high pressure in place, temperatures are forecast to fall fast overnight tonight as it is expected to be one the coldest nights of the season thus far for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Into Sunday with high pressure sliding to our east, winds will turn to the south. These southerly winds should help temperatures eventually start to steady out and warm a degree or two overnight tonight. Then into the balance of the day on Sunday, we should see breezy south winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. The southerly winds should help temperatures rebound with sunny to mostly sunny skies to finish the weekend.

Mainly sunny skies are expected for Sunday. (KOLN)

After we had a bitterly cold start to Saturday for parts of central and western Nebraska, temperatures tonight should be warmer for the western half of the state. Eastern Nebraska was a bit warmer on Saturday morning, but will see the colder temperatures tonight and into early Sunday. Look for lows to settle into the lower teens for most of the coverage area. For Lincoln, our coldest low temperature so far this season was 18° back on December 6th. The forecast for tonight is 12°. That would be the coldest temperature we’ve recorded since February 20th of this year when it was 0°!

Very cold temperatures are expected into early Sunday. (KOLN)

With sunshine and breezy south winds, temperatures will rebound on Sunday as it should be a decent finish to the weekend, especially for western Nebraska where temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 50s. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will see cooler, but close to seasonal weather, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be warmer, ranging from the low 40s to low 50s with breezy south winds. (KOLN)

Temperatures should be warmer for everyone into early Monday morning with lows in the mid teens to mid 20s across the state with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures won't be quite as cold into Monday morning. (KOLN)

Another cold front is forecast to drop through the state into Monday morning, this will lead to a chilly start to Christmas week with highs falling back into the upper 20s to upper 30s from north to south across the state.

Another weak cold front will bring us cooler temperatures into Monday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is highlighted by more mild and dry weather - like we’ve seen for much of this December. After a cooler start to the week, temperature quickly return to the mid to upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 50s by the end of the week and into Christmas Day. Unless we see some big changes, don’t count on seeing a white Christmas this year!

Mild weather is expected for most of the next week with mainly dry conditions leading up to the Christmas holiday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.