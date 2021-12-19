Advertisement

Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway

Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Weather permitting, the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 77 at Saltillo Road will be closed overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21, for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic should use Saltillo Road to South 14th Street to Warlick Boulevard as a detour route.

Southbound traffic should use Warlick Boulevard to Old Cheney Road to South 14th Street to Saltillo Road as a detour route.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and ndot.info/TweetLSB.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays and buckle up.

