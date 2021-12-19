Advertisement

Former Nebraska lawmaker will serve as Rural Development director

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former Nebraska lawmaker and congressional candidate will serve as the state’s next Rural Development director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The White House announced the appointment Friday of former state Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln. Bolz served in the Legislature from 2013 to 2021 and was the Democratic nominee for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in 2020.

The White House says Bolz and other regional appointees are part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to rebuild communities affected by the pandemic, the economy and climate change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 33rd & Cornhusker, Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after serious crash at 33rd and Cornhusker
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren...
Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
45-year-old Jay Schultz.
LPD arrests man for forging over $32,000 worth of bad checks in Lincoln
Photo taken Wednesday just north of Lochland and Blaine Ave. in Hastings.
National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes in Nebraska

Latest News

Nebraska’s quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?
Freez'n for a Reason
Freez'n for a Reason
One person still in critical condition after crash
One person still in critical condition after crash
Generic road closed
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway