Freez’n for a Reason Campaign raises homeless awareness

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While most of us want to hunker down and stay in our homes, one Lincoln man is taking to the streets and freezing for a reason.

Patrick Schauer, with 1humanrace, is camping out at 21st and O Streets and has been since Thursday. This is the second year of the Freez’n for a Reason Campaign. Schauer is staying outside through 5 p.m. Sunday. He’s doing this to raise awareness for people living in-between the margins in Lincoln, and also collecting and distrusting essential items for the homeless and other people in need.

“I’d say we’ve probably helped 100 so far,” said Schauer. “I just want to bring awareness to what it’s like. We don’t all get to sit at home and run the thermostat. It’s brutal.”

Anyone interested in helping can bring out coats, food, pets supplies or even make donations. The money will be going towards supplying Christmas food boxes, Christmas toys and even helping out with rent and utilities.

Find out more about how you can get involved by clicking here.

